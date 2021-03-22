Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 1,297 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.33% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VONE opened at $183.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.66. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $99.51 and a 1 year high of $186.81.

