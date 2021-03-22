Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 14,291 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.06% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $7,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPA. Grassi Investment Management grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 24,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 28,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PPA opened at $71.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.97 and its 200 day moving average is $63.86. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.60 and a fifty-two week high of $73.25.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

