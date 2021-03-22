Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Position in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 766.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,593 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.67% of ProShares Online Retail ETF worth $7,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Main Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the third quarter worth $114,000.

Shares of ONLN opened at $81.98 on Monday. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $93.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.17.

