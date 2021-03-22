Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.20% of PS Business Parks worth $7,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 12.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PS Business Parks by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total transaction of $865,370.00. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PSB opened at $151.19 on Monday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a one year low of $102.48 and a one year high of $159.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.70.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.24. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 45.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is presently 61.95%.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.