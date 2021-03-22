Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 19,531 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,531 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.17% of Lazard worth $7,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Lazard by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

NYSE:LAZ opened at $43.16 on Monday. Lazard Ltd has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.77.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $898.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.89 million. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.32%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus increased their target price on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.