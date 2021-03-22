Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,279 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,401 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $7,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,675,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,330,000 after purchasing an additional 641,356 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,166,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,190,000 after acquiring an additional 54,757 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 1,753.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 821,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,522,000 after purchasing an additional 776,952 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 182,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 21,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 30.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 148,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 35,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

KB opened at $43.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. KB Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

