Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,181 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $7,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC grew its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 59,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 29,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 95,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 46,129 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AIF opened at $14.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.77. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $15.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

