Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 187,453 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 4.03% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund worth $7,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECF. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 40.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 20,908 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 13.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,132,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after purchasing an additional 133,337 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. 34.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ECF opened at $13.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.33. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $17.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

