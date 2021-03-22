Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $7.11 Million Stock Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,855 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,128 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.60% of ePlus worth $7,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ePlus in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in ePlus in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ePlus during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in ePlus during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ePlus alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PLUS. TheStreet upgraded ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

PLUS opened at $101.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.47. ePlus inc. has a 52-week low of $43.43 and a 52-week high of $107.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.30.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $427.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.38 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 5,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $460,593.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,721.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Callies sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,616 shares of company stock worth $1,340,143. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.