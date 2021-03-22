Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $7.12 Million Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 136.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,997 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.52% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LQDH. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,978,000. Harborview Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 111,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 34,589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 29,035.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,244,000 after buying an additional 106,849 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $7,659,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,940,000.

NYSEARCA:LQDH opened at $95.11 on Monday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.92 and a one year high of $96.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.47 and a 200-day moving average of $93.96.

