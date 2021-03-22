Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $7.13 Million Stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.28% of Barnes Group worth $7,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of B. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Barnes Group by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on B. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Barnes Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of B stock opened at $52.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.71 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.37.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

