Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $7.16 Million Stock Holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 416.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.20% of Seaboard worth $7,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Seaboard by 361,075.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 101,101 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Seaboard by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Seaboard by 249.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,090,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $3,784.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,212.12. Seaboard Co. has a 1-year low of $2,614.00 and a 1-year high of $3,945.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

