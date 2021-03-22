Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $7.24 Million Stock Holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,591 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.07% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $7,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GSBC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 524.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. 44.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $58.55 on Monday. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $60.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $54.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.72 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 9.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

