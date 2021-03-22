Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $7.27 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.26% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $7,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock opened at $55.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.79. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12-month low of $29.54 and a 12-month high of $56.03.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

