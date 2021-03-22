Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $7.38 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.73% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $7,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

PKW stock opened at $83.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.93. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.93.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.