Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $7.47 Million Stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,293 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.05% of 10x Genomics worth $7,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXG. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

TXG opened at $177.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.97 and its 200-day moving average is $155.89. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $201.70.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,048,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 487,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,138,533.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $4,722,637.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437 shares in the company, valued at $14,054,149.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,000 shares of company stock worth $21,721,988. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

