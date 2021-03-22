Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,302 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.16% of Gladstone Commercial worth $7,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 458.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 19.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 159.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $19.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $700.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.63 and a beta of 0.99. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.10.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.53 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

Gladstone Commercial Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

