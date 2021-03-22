Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,749 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.30% of KAR Auction Services worth $7,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 108,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 51,088 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 159,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 95,032 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Scoggin Management LP acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,800,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KAR shares. Guggenheim downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.11.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $15.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.73, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.12. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.66 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. Analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

