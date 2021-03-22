Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 19,605 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.15% of Boyd Gaming worth $7,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BYD. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth about $1,137,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 267,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 28,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $797,417.89. 29.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.16.

BYD opened at $62.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.91, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $66.62.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $635.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.67 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

