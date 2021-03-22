Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,916 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.24% of Sanderson Farms worth $7,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAFM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.11.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $409,512.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,431.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $109,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

SAFM stock opened at $162.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.85, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.74 and a 12-month high of $167.41.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.15. The business had revenue of $909.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.07 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. Equities analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

