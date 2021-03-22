Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,532 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.05% of Huazhu Group worth $7,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $59.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Huazhu Group Limited has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $64.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.96, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HTHT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.64.

Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

