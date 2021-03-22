Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 75.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,440 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 416,333 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $7,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davis Rea LTD. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 47,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $62.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.24. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $64.38.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.7133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

BNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

