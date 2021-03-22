Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 18,305 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,027,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,305 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.94% of NOW worth $7,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NOW by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NOW by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in NOW by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get NOW alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on DNOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of NOW in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.80.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $10.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.14. NOW Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Read More: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.