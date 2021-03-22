Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 6,722 Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,722 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.35% of Magellan Health worth $7,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 221.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Health during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MGLN opened at $93.82 on Monday. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $95.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.98.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.45. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

MGLN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stephens downgraded Magellan Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.