WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.89.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WCC. Wolfe Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other WESCO International news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $66,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,757.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $51,618.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,211.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,961 shares of company stock worth $491,360. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in WESCO International by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in WESCO International by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 476,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,983,000 after buying an additional 165,309 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the period.

NYSE WCC opened at $91.00 on Monday. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.62.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

