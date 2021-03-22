WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.22 Billion

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and $819,639.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.72 or 0.00003123 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00018857 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00012155 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007638 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006033 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000116 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 912,272,650 coins and its circulating supply is 712,272,669 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.