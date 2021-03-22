Whole Earth Brands, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (NASDAQ:FREE)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FREE. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whole Earth Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Shares of FREE opened at $14.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.34. Whole Earth Brands has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $14.59.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter valued at $1,650,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 27,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,685,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 72,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 49,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCW Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,302,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

