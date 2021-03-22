William Blair Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) – Analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Accenture in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $8.41 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.14. William Blair also issued estimates for Accenture’s FY2022 earnings at $9.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.97 EPS.

ACN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.92.

ACN opened at $263.78 on Monday. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $271.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.11 and a 200-day moving average of $245.08. The company has a market capitalization of $173.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,059,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total transaction of $807,301.61. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total value of $441,307.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,901 shares of company stock worth $7,792,744 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

