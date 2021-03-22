William Blair Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nautilus in a report released on Friday, March 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. William Blair also issued estimates for Nautilus’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

NLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nautilus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

NLS stock opened at $18.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $552.17 million, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.65. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The company had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.73 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the 4th quarter valued at $685,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Nautilus by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 89,389 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

