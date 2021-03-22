William Blair Weighs in on TTEC Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TTEC)

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for TTEC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 19th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.22. William Blair also issued estimates for TTEC’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $570.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.32 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on TTEC from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen downgraded TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TTEC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

TTEC stock opened at $94.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.61 and its 200 day moving average is $70.11. TTEC has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $95.99.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.33%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TTEC in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in TTEC in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TTEC by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in TTEC by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in TTEC in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

