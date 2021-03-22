Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.80 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.11.

NYSE:WSM opened at $174.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $177.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,659,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

