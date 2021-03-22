Wing Price Reaches $40.52 on Top Exchanges (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Wing has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One Wing token can currently be bought for approximately $40.52 or 0.00072151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing has a total market capitalization of $58.26 million and $10.81 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.63 or 0.00476582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00065378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00138285 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00055766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.19 or 0.00794552 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00075148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000491 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s total supply is 2,562,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,437,773 tokens. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars.

