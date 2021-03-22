WINk (WIN) 1-Day Volume Hits $158.76 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. WINk has a total market cap of $117.64 million and approximately $158.76 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WINk has traded up 39.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00017994 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

