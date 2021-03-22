Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

Analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LEN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.71.

NYSE:LEN opened at $95.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.13. Lennar has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $101.55.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,162,715.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lennar by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

