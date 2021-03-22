Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

NYSE MTH opened at $87.86 on Monday. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $28.07 and a one year high of $117.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $451,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $38,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,497 shares of company stock worth $1,387,103 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

