Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.
NYSE MTH opened at $87.86 on Monday. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $28.07 and a one year high of $117.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65.
In other news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $451,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $38,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,497 shares of company stock worth $1,387,103 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.
About Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.
