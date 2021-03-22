Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on NVR (NYSE:NVR)

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

NVR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NVR in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,023.60.

Get NVR alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,434.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,612.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,249.64. NVR has a 1 year low of $2,125.00 and a 1 year high of $4,832.80. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $64.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVR will post 229.39 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the third quarter worth $2,830,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in NVR by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.