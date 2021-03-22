Wolves of Wall Street Market Cap Reaches $2.89 Million (WOWS)

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded 64.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded up 163.3% against the US dollar. Wolves of Wall Street has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and $1.04 million worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can now be bought for about $493.07 or 0.00858346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.64 or 0.00464166 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00065566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.78 or 0.00138875 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00056061 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.19 or 0.00783688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00075923 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Profile

Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 19,750 coins and its circulating supply is 5,865 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

Buying and Selling Wolves of Wall Street

