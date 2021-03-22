WOM Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $32.53 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000554 BTC on major exchanges. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $32.53 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00051038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00017741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.63 or 0.00641721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00068765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00023798 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

