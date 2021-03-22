Woodcoin (LOG) Price Hits $0.0904

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0904 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $726,015.14 and $91,355.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,390.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,716.84 or 0.03099547 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.21 or 0.00341593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $521.71 or 0.00941892 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $219.20 or 0.00395738 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $209.55 or 0.00378325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.99 or 0.00258146 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00021568 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.