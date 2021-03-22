Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,854 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,116 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Workiva by 578.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Workiva by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WK opened at $93.63 on Monday. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.29 and a 1 year high of $114.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -70.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.78.

In related news, COO Julie Iskow sold 29,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $2,816,301.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 160,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,428,883.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $737,319.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,902,092.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,534 shares of company stock worth $7,092,413 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

