Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) Insider Purchases A$110,991.65 in Stock

Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 84,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.31 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$110,991.65 ($79,279.75).

Joseph (Seph) Glew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 9th, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 816,347 shares of Wotso Property stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.30 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of A$1,063,700.14 ($759,785.82).

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 226,401 shares of Wotso Property stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.38 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of A$313,338.98 ($223,813.56).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Wotso Property is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Wotso Property is based in Australia.

