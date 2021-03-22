WPP TOKEN Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $18,654.00 (WPP)

WPP TOKEN (CURRENCY:WPP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 22nd. WPP TOKEN has a total market cap of $6.55 million and approximately $18,654.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WPP TOKEN has traded 101.6% higher against the dollar. One WPP TOKEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00051218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00018323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $366.87 or 0.00645417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00069186 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00023978 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

WPP TOKEN Profile

WPP TOKEN is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,392,904,509 coins. The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WPP TOKEN is wppenergy.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WPP is a renewable energy company, having multiple projects with governments around the globe. WPP seek to develop a blockchain-based project with two distinct platforms: Global Green Energy Platform and WPP Exchange Platform. Global Green Energy Platform will be acting as a sales facilitator providing green energy solutions, services and goods from the green energy suppliers around the world. WPP Exchange Platform will play as the necessary gateway to the Global Green Energy Platform since all the following must trade in WPP Tokens (Peer-to-Peer, Business-to-Business and Business-to-Customer renewable energy marketplace of suppliers electricity and electricity generating hardware). WPP Token is based on the ERC20, that will be used as a medium of exchange on all the above platforms. “

Buying and Selling WPP TOKEN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WPP TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WPP TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WPP TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

