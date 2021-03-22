Wrapped BNB Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.72 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for about $261.11 or 0.00473510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and approximately $503.90 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.35 or 0.00472132 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00065521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.08 or 0.00139776 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00054808 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $450.54 or 0.00817049 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00075513 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,593,508 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.