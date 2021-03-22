Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Price Hits $369.43 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties token can currently be purchased for approximately $369.43 or 0.00671526 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $709,667.37 and approximately $6,702.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $259.53 or 0.00471760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00065277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.70 or 0.00139414 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00054249 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.76 or 0.00792101 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00075165 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Token Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 tokens. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.