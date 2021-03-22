Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,389 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $135.48 on Monday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.53.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at $826,191.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $530,385.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,573 shares of company stock worth $848,627 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.56.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

