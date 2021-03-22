X-CASH (XCASH) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 22nd. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $18.35 million and approximately $35,356.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000289 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 112.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004397 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 59.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 61,436,769,072 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

