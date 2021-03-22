X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) is BTS Asset Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) by 515.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,534 shares during the period. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYLB. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter.

Get X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

HYLB traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.60. 85,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,395,512. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.33. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $38.04 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB).

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.