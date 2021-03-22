Xaya (CHI) Price Up 76.8% This Week

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Xaya coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Xaya has a market capitalization of $12.20 million and approximately $86,189.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Xaya has traded 76.8% higher against the dollar.

About Xaya

CHI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 55,109,869 coins and its circulating supply is 45,967,742 coins. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

