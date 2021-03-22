Xensor Market Cap Tops $14.77 Million (XSR)

Xensor (CURRENCY:XSR) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Xensor token can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Xensor has a market capitalization of $14.77 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Xensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Xensor has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00050869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00018519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.68 or 0.00639610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00068995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00023706 BTC.

Xensor Token Profile

XSR is a token. It launched on January 29th, 2019. Xensor’s total supply is 4,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,640,661,096 tokens. The official message board for Xensor is medium.com/@xensor.iot . Xensor’s official Twitter account is @xensor_iot and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Xensor is xensor.cc/index_en.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Xensor will create a decentralized data market, where interested parties, such as insurance companies and banks, can trade the data gathered from its IoT networks with Xensor tokens (XSR). XSR tokens will also be mineable via Xensor hardware whose owners will be compensated for opting to offer data. XSR tokens may also be used to purchase services rendered by Xensor, including solution services, hardware maintenance, hardware purchase, and communication network services. “

Xensor Token Trading

