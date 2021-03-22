XIO Price Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One XIO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XIO has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. XIO has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000093 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000030 BTC.

XIO Token Profile

XIO is a token. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 tokens. The official website for XIO is xio.network . The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx

XIO Token Trading

